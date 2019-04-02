App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma Science gets EIR from USFDA for Singapore facility

The company had earlier in March announced receiving approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the greenfield oral dosage facility in Singapore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on April 2 said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Singapore facility.

The company had earlier in March announced receiving approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the greenfield oral dosage facility in Singapore.

The company has now received the EIR there by confirming the successful closure of the inspection, which concluded on February 1, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing.

The facility has already been approved by Health Science Authority (HSA) Singapore and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Australia.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science Ltd closed at Rs 474.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.45 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma Science #USFDA

