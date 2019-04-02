Strides Pharma Science gets EIR from USFDA for Singapore facility

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on April 2 said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Singapore facility.

The company had earlier in March announced receiving approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the greenfield oral dosage facility in Singapore.

The company has now received the EIR there by confirming the successful closure of the inspection, which concluded on February 1, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing.

The facility has already been approved by Health Science Authority (HSA) Singapore and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Australia.

