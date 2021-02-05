Strides Pharma in advanced talks for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing deal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Drugmaker Strides Pharma Science has said it is in advanced talks with a “successful” Covid-19 vaccine developer to manufacture the latter’s vaccine. The company declined to name the vaccine developer, citing a confidentiality agreement.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be manufactured by Strides’ biotech subsidiary Stelis Biopharma.

Strides Pharma Managing Director and CEO R Ananthanarayanan told Moneycontrol that preparations are on to set up manufacturing lines, and in the next several weeks the company would be able to give “more colour and granularity” on the collaboration.

“We saw vaccines as a pivot for growth for the CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) business. We have already started working on creating vaccine lines — the equipment installation is approaching completion and the qualification has already commenced. We are in advanced talks with partners, who are global vaccine developers,” Ananthanarayanan said.

“From a Covid-19 vaccine perspective, a lot of capacity is needed and we are going to be ready very soon," Ananthanarayanan said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The company said it has high-speed filling lines with a yearly capacity of 500 million doses of liquid vaccines and 300 million doses of Lyophilised vaccines.

Ananthanarayanan said that the core business focus for Stelis Biopharma is going to be end-to-end CDMO services, and added the company has capabilities right from the cell line to the scale-up — both on microbial and mamallian cells — to the biological substance to fill-finish.

The company said it can cater to vaccines of all platforms, including viral vector, protein subunit, RNA and DNA vaccines.

India is both a low-cost industrial base for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing and a huge market for jabs, pushing global vaccine manufacturers to ink manufacturing and distribution deals with Indian companies.

India has approved the Covid-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use. The other vaccines in the fray are the Dr Reddy’s-Sputnik V vaccine, SII-Novavax, Biological E-Johnson & Johnson, Zydus Cadila and Aurobindo Pharma. India will be spending Rs 35,000 crore to vaccinate about 50 crore people in FY22.

Moderna has kept away from the Indian market, possibly due to cost and logistical challenges such as cold storage, while Pfizer has withdrawn its emergency-use application.

All the companies are gearing up to expand their manufacturing footprint to meet demand.