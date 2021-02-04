MARKET NEWS

Strides' board approves demerger of biotech business under Stelis Biopharma

The board will form a committee of directors to explore various options of value discovery including listing of the business on a standalone basis.

Viswanath Pilla
February 04, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST
 
 
Drugmaker Strides Pharma Science on February 12 said that its board has approved the demerger of its biotech business under Stelis Biopharma.

The board will form a committee of directors to explore various options of value discovery including listing of the business on a standalone basis, Strides said in a statement.

The demerger is expected to unlock significant value for shareholders, the drug manufacturer said, explaining the rationale of the move.

Strides with 54 percent stake, and other strategic shareholders have over the last many years invested $145 million to build a world-class biotech platform. The company will complete its already-committed investments before March 31, 2021.

"Stelis is expected to break even in FY22 and as it enters the growth phase it will need up to $100 million additionally to fund all its programmes over the next three years," Strides said.

While the promoters will lead the funding for the growth phase at Stelis with a $50m commitment in their personal capacity, Strides will be focusing on building its core pharma business and will not participate in the new funding round.

Strides is also considering retaining a minority treasury investment in Stelis, thereby enabling it to participate in the growth phase and to recoup its capital, with the balance of its holding in Stelis being distributed to its shareholders in proportion to their holdings.

Strides entered the biotech business with an acquisition of around 70 percent stake in Inbiopro Solutions Private Limited in 2012. The business was later rebranded as Stelis Biopharma to pursue opportunities in biosimilars.

Biosimilars and contract manufacturing

Stelis portfolio mainly consists of biosimilar version of Eli Lilly’s Forteo or teriparatide, which is used in the treatment of osteoporosis with a market value of $2 billion.

The company said its European Union (EU) filing was completed in Q2FY21, and the product is currently in the review cycle. Stelis has found partners in the EU and key emerging markets for distributing the product. The company is also planning to get into high-volume insulin and analogs space with low-cost technology. It has initiated Phase-1 clinical trial of long-acting Insulin Glargine for India in Q3FY 21.

The company also said it is nearing completion of equipment installation of vaccine lines and the qualification had commenced. It has the capacity for 500 million doses of liquid vaccines and 300 million doses of lyophilised COVID-19 vaccines.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #coronavirus
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:59 pm

