Strides' board approves demerger of biotech business under Stelis Biopharma

Drugmaker Strides Pharma Science on February 12 said that its board has approved the demerger of its biotech business under Stelis Biopharma.

The board will form a committee of directors to explore various options of value discovery including listing of the business on a standalone basis, Strides said in a statement.

The demerger is expected to unlock significant value for shareholders, the drug manufacturer said, explaining the rationale of the move.

Strides with 54 percent stake, and other strategic shareholders have over the last many years invested $145 million to build a world-class biotech platform. The company will complete its already-committed investments before March 31, 2021.

"Stelis is expected to break even in FY22 and as it enters the growth phase it will need up to $100 million additionally to fund all its programmes over the next three years," Strides said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While the promoters will lead the funding for the growth phase at Stelis with a $50m commitment in their personal capacity, Strides will be focusing on building its core pharma business and will not participate in the new funding round.

Strides is also considering retaining a minority treasury investment in Stelis, thereby enabling it to participate in the growth phase and to recoup its capital, with the balance of its holding in Stelis being distributed to its shareholders in proportion to their holdings.

Strides entered the biotech business with an acquisition of around 70 percent stake in Inbiopro Solutions Private Limited in 2012. The business was later rebranded as Stelis Biopharma to pursue opportunities in biosimilars.

Biosimilars and contract manufacturing

Stelis portfolio mainly consists of biosimilar version of Eli Lilly’s Forteo or teriparatide, which is used in the treatment of osteoporosis with a market value of $2 billion.

The company said its European Union (EU) filing was completed in Q2FY21, and the product is currently in the review cycle. Stelis has found partners in the EU and key emerging markets for distributing the product. The company is also planning to get into high-volume insulin and analogs space with low-cost technology. It has initiated Phase-1 clinical trial of long-acting Insulin Glargine for India in Q3FY 21.

The company also said it is nearing completion of equipment installation of vaccine lines and the qualification had commenced. It has the capacity for 500 million doses of liquid vaccines and 300 million doses of lyophilised COVID-19 vaccines.