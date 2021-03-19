Strides' biotech division Stelis to make 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

(Image: Reuters)

Stelis Biopharma, the biotech division of Strides Pharma on March 19 announced that it has partnered with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

The agreement between RDIF and Stelis Biopharma was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare LLP, RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

The parties intend to commence supplies from Q3 2021. Stelis will also continue to work with the RDIF to provide additional supply volumes beyond the initial agreement.

Moneycontrol in February reported that Strides Pharma is in advanced talks for a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal.

With the latest deal, Sputnik V has agreements in place to produce about 800 million doses in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Early this week, the company announced a partnership with Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma to produce 252 million doses. It has a partnership with Dr Reddy's and Hetero to produce 250 million and 100 million doses each.

Dr Reddy's is conducting local clinical trials of the vaccine. The company also sought emergency use authorisation approval last month. The drug regulator, however, asked the company to provide immunogenicity data.

Sputnik V, the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, is now approved for use in over 50 countries.

“We are delighted to announce our agreement with Stelis Biopharma for a significant capacity of Sputnik V," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"The significant vaccine volumes which will be produced jointly with Stelis will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale,” Dmitriev said.

Arun Kumar, Founder of Strides Group, said the company will work with RDIF to increase the availability of the vaccine beyond our initial commitments.