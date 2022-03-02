Storyboard18 | VMLY&R India CEO Anil Nair, Cheil India CCO Emmanuel Upputuru quit

VMLY&R India CEO Anil Nair has quit. (Source: VMLY&R)

It has been a week of big exits and entries in Indian ad-land.

WPP-owned marketing and communications company VMLY&R on March 2 announced the exit of India chief executive officer (CEO) Anil Nair who is moving on to pursue new opportunities.

Pooja Jauhari, the CEO of The Glitch, a digital agency integrated with VMLY&R India in 2020, will replace Nair.

On the same day, rival Cheil India said its chief creative officer (CCO) Emmanuel Upputuru had quit. Upputuru joined the agency in 2018. His next move is unknown.

Nair came to VMLY&R in 2019 from Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi India, where he was CEO (digital) and managing partner.

Jauhari will report to VMLY&R Asia co-CEO Tripti Lochan, who is based in Singapore, and will work out of the company’s Mumbai office.

A day earlier, independent global advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy India named Santosh Padhi (Paddy) as its chief creative officer.