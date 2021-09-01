MARKET NEWS

Storyboard | Lowe Lintas appoints Avataar.me ex-country head Kedar Teny as CEO

Teny’s homecoming is part of the leadership overhaul the advertising agency is undertaking to be a future-fit organisation

Storyboard
September 01, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
Kedar Teny returns to Lowe Lintas as CEO.

Kedar Teny returns to Lowe Lintas as CEO.

Lowe Lintas has appointed Kedar Teny as its chief executive officer who returns to the Interpublic Group-owned advertising agency after almost 12 years. Teny is the former senior vice president and country head of Avataar.me, a visual discovery platform.

Teny’s appointment is part of a leadership shake-up at MullenLowe Lintas Group as it looks to equip itself for the age of social media and the digital economy.

Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, described Teny as “a great believer and practitioner of technology in marketing to drive growth… He fits perfectly into our vision for the future of Lowe Lintas.”

Lowe Lintas is a legacy advertising agency that has created some of India’s iconic campaigns from the time of legendary adman Alyque Padamsee to R Balki.

“It’s a rare opportunity to be tasked with driving transformation for one’s alma mater,” Teny said about his return to Lintas.

The group’s leadership “envisages a very different future for the industry and Lowe Lintas in the years to come”, with a focus on creativity, data, technology, social media, customer experience and design, the company said in a statement. “That will drive relevance and scale in the new digital economy,” it added.

Recently, Anaheeta Goenka, who was with the agency for three decades, was named the chief operating officer for Unilever, South Asia, and chief growth officer for Lowe Lintas.

Naveen Gaur was elevated to the position of group chief operating officer–growth and innovation, MullenLowe Lintas Group. In his previous role as the deputy chief executive officer of Lowe Lintas, he oversaw key business relationships and established new ones.

“At Lintas, our transformation journey started a few years ago with a focus on ‘hyperbundled solutions’ to bring our strategy, creative, PR, social, content production, design and experiential services together in the service of the brand,” Tandon said.

"It is now the right time to change gears in our transformation journey and unlock the magic of hyperbundling.”

This is Teny’s second stint at Lintas after he first joined the company in 1999. In the decade that he spent at the agency, Teny led account management and strategic planning functions for key businesses in multiple geographies across India and SEA.

Later, he held senior marketing and business leadership roles across organisations such as Airtel, HUL, McDonald’s and Sony Entertainment Television.

“Twenty-two years ago, I was clear that if there was an advertising culture to be part of it had to be Lintas and 22 years later I still feel the same,” Teny said.
Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
Tags: #Lowe Lintas #Mullen Lowe Lintas Group #Storyboard
first published: Sep 1, 2021 04:03 pm

