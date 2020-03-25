Stock hammered, companies request govt, SEBI to relax share buyback norms

Several companies have requested the government and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to relax the mandatory one-year cooling period between two share buybacks, as stocks get hammered over the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

Many companies have seen their stock haemorrhage as Indian markets tank to historic lows, mirroring the world-wide trend driven by fears for the health of the global economy n the wake of the spiralling virus outbreak.

"These companies have cash in their books and they feel this is the right time for increasing their stake in the company, or the downfall in their stock is not justified. So, they approached us for relaxation in the cooling period of 12 months between two buybacks," a source in the ministry of corporate affairs told Moneycontrol.

The Company's Act says there must be a 12-month gap between two buybacks. The condition also holds for companies listed under the Securities Contracts Regulations Act.

These companies, said sources, asked SEBI and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to relax the rule for now.

In March alone, Sun Pharma, Granules India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Dalmia Bharat, Thomas Cook, Sterlite Technologies, Emami, Supreme Petro and Ram Krishna Forging are among the companies to announce buybacks.

A buyback is favourable for companies from April 1 when compared to dividend distribution.

In the new the buyback regime that kicks in from April 1, the maximum tax outgo for company promoters is just 10 percent and surcharge in case of buyback. However, in dividend distribution, the peak tax outgo will be 43 percent.

In the last one month, the prices of the Nifty50 companies have corrected almost fifty percent. Of the 50 companies, around forty-five are trading at 52-week low.