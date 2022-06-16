English
    Stelis Biopharma receives EU compliance certificate for two facilities

    June 16, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    Stelis Biopharma on June 16 announced that it had received the European Union Goods Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) compliance certificate from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary, for two of its manufacturing facilities.

    The company plans to build a global biologics CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) platform. Arun Kumar, founder, said, "The approval from EU-GMP is a significant first step in our journey to build a global biologics CDMO platform that offers end-to-end solutions across modalities."

    "The last few quarters for our CDMO business have been eventful as we concluded various major contracts. These contracts have added new service revenues to our business and resulted in a commercial sales value of over $85 million in the peak year," he added.

    Stelis' facility based in Bengaluru leverages microbial and mammalian platforms for developing and commercialising biologics and biosimilars in multiple fill-finish formats, including cartridges, devices, and pre-filled syringes, liquid, and lyophilised vials.

    Stelis recently entered into international partnerships to manufacture biologics for diabetes, osteoporosis, and other therapeutic categories using mammalian and microbial systems from pre-clinical development through the commercialisation of biologics, biosimilars, and vaccines.

    Additionally, the company claimed that it had invested over $300 million in building a CDMO platform with one of the largest drug substance capacities in Asia.
    Tags: #biotechnology companies #GMP certificate #Indian pharma companies #Stelis BioPharma
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 10:10 am
