Steer Engineering reaches out-of-court settlement with GSK over Horlicks

Steer Engineering, the Bengaluru based developer of materials platform technologies for food and pharma, said it had reached an out-of-court settlement with GlaxoSmithKline Group (GSK) with regard to the use of its technology to produce Horlicks.

The settlement clears one of the roadblocks for the Unilever's purchase of GSK’s nutrition business as a part of the merger with HUL in a $3.8-billion deal initiated in December 2018. GSK's nutrition business is largely led by the Horlicks brand.

As soon as the announcement of the deal, Steer went to court seeking protection of the technology and the know-how it had provided to GSK to manufacture Horlicks.

Steer said all the intellectual property (IP) issues arriving out of the deal had been settled.

“Apart from Horlicks, the technology can be used for the manufacture of other food ingredients. Steer will continue to remain focused on supporting India’s quest in bridging the nutrition gap and help ensure food supply-demand stability,” said Steer Managing Director Babu Padmanabhan.

GSK, in a statement, said that the project had brought a new-to-world technology to fruition, involving numerous improvements compared to the traditional way Horlicks is made by using Steer's technology high quality extruders and dedicated personnel.