Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Steelbird inks pact to bring Blauer Hi-Tech helmets in India

For the Indian market, Steelbird would be the sole entity for marketing the Blauer HT helmets. It plans to introduce the brand in Indian market by early next year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-Tech India today said it has tied up with Blauer HT, a leading helmet brand in America and Europe. As part of the exclusive tie up, the Indian firm would be able to manufacture and supply Blauer HT helmets to FGF Industry Srl for worldwide distribution.

The brand Blauer HT is owned by Blauer World Fashion Srl and is exclusively licensed to FGF Industry Srl engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of helmets, clothing apparels, sneakers and accessories in Italy and exporting the same to Europe and America.

"With the exclusive tie up, Steelbird will be manufacturing and supplying Blauer HT Helmets to FGF Industry Srl for worldwide distribution except India," Steelbird Group Managing Director Rajeev Kapur said in a statement.

The company also plans to import and distribute clothing apparels, sneakers and accessories from Blauer HT for the Indian market.

"There is a lot of demand for these categories and through our association we will be able to offer product of European standards," Kapur said.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 03:52 pm

