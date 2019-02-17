Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steel minister to inaugurate SAIL's new Bihar unit on February 18

The foundation stone of the processing unit foundation was laid in November 2007 with rated capacity of 50,000 tonne.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on February 18 will inaugurate SAIL's steel processing unit in Champaran district of Bihar.

At present, Steel Authority of lndia Ltd (SAIL) manufactures steel pipes at the unit. "The minister will tomorrow dedicate our steel processing unit in Bettiah Champaran District of Bihar to the nation," a SAIL official said.

Plans are on the anvil to increase the product mix, the official said. The foundation stone of the processing unit foundation was laid in November 2007 with rated capacity of 50,000 tonne.

The unit has one slitting line and two tube mills. While one tube mill became operational on January 31, 2019, the second will become operational by February 28, 2019.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #SAIL

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.