Steel minister to inaugurate SAIL's new Bihar unit on February 18

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on February 18 will inaugurate SAIL's steel processing unit in Champaran district of Bihar.

At present, Steel Authority of lndia Ltd (SAIL) manufactures steel pipes at the unit. "The minister will tomorrow dedicate our steel processing unit in Bettiah Champaran District of Bihar to the nation," a SAIL official said.

Plans are on the anvil to increase the product mix, the official said. The foundation stone of the processing unit foundation was laid in November 2007 with rated capacity of 50,000 tonne.

The unit has one slitting line and two tube mills. While one tube mill became operational on January 31, 2019, the second will become operational by February 28, 2019.