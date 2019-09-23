App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Steel industry wants 25% duty placed on imports: JSW Steel executive

JSW's joint MD Seshagiri Rao said that India's imports from FTA partners rose 77% (in the current fiscal).

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's steel industry wants a 25% safeguard duty placed on all steel imports as steel products sourced from countries with whom India has a free trade agreement (FTA) have risen substantially, a senior executive from JSW Steel said on September 23.

"India's imports from FTA partners rose 77% (in the current fiscal)," said Seshagiri Rao, JSW's joint managing director and group chief financial officer.

Rao reiterated a longstanding industry demand to not include steel as part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a China-initiated free trade zone among countries that will encompass 45% of the world's population.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Companies #India #JSW Steel

