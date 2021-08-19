Steel industry has a carbon footprint that’s hard to abate: Tata Steel CFO Koushik Chatterjee

Image: Reuters

Decarbonising the steel industry in India is a challenge because of the costs and technologies involved as well the absence of a proper carbon market, but the country has to move in that direction as it is a signatory to the Paris Agreement, ED & CFO of Tata Steel Koushik Chatterjee.

Will India stand to lose its low-cost advantage in this new era of ‘Sustainable Steel?’ Moneycontrol’s Nisha Poddar caught up with Chatterjee to discuss these issues with the steel industry veteran who is now very active in Tata Steel’s sustainable steel strategy. Edited excerpts:

How is sustainability thrust impacting the manufacturing business?

We in steel or other processing industries or automotive, or oil and gas, do have a carbon footprint, which needs to get abated and it is hard to abate in steel primarily because technology is not available in the scale in which we want. There is a huge amount of work going on in the steel industry as well as in other industries to reduce the impact of carbon, and most companies or industries are looking at developing a decarbonisation pathway. These things don't happen in a month or a quarter, or even years. It takes some time to actually mature and scale in the way in which it can meaningfully mitigate emission levels.

Steel is the very foundation for an economy, therefore the world cannot do without steel, and therefore most manufacturing companies including steel companies are developing their own decarbonisation pathway, either through initiatives which are important for the legacy assets as well as for companies which are growing, especially in countries like India or other developing countries where the growth in steel is required, looking at a hybrid model of choosing alternative technologies, which then becomes one of the ways in which decarbonisation can be achieved.

With the challenges of technology and costs of decarbonisation, do you think India may lose its advantage of being a low-cost producer of steel?

Not really, I think it is in a very good position because of multiple reasons: One, it has the factors of steel, which is what makes it globally competitive as an industry in India. We have the skills, we have the raw materials, we have the customers. So you can’t have a more favorable combination, as we have seen in the past. As far as decarbonisation is concerned, India doesn't yet have a carbon market; there is no allowance market or a trading market. But India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement, and will comply with the undertakings that the country is given, and is well on its course. As India grows bigger and bigger, and puts in a lot more steel per capita of its population, there will be ways in which that pathway will develop … We will have the ability to develop new technologies indigenously as well as from best practices across the world, to ensure that we remain competitive, so I am very optimistic about India's future.

Where does the carbon credit market stand at this point of time and what could be the unit economics for steel produced in the medium term?

The carbon credits market is more widely traded in EU. Companies get free allowances, based on past production as well as expected production, and that is now being kept constant. If there is a company which needs more allowances they have to essentially buy those carbon emission rights, and that has been increasing over the last few years. It used to be very low, but it's now 50-53 euros per tonne. So that's adding to costs. India doesn't have an allowance regime as yet. It has a regime which is the PAT regime, which Perform Achieve and Trade, which is put forward to you and trade, which is in its nascent form. we need more liquidity into it. We need more participants into it. (It) adds to the cost for those who are deficit. I think there is a cost which is the transition cost to a decarbonisation pathway. But fundamentally, if I were to look at it, companies have to first eliminate reduce, avoid, and then they will be also a residual piece of carbon which will be offset through the the offset market , which has also not happened in the past globally but I see there is a significant amount of effort to have one offset carbon offset market, which gives transparency, credibility, and more importantly, use the offset proceeds for me to be solution solutions, right, so I think India will kind of move towards that path in, I hope in the future. But I think at this point of time. We don't have an allowance-based market in India this is not in the offing at this point in time for my knowledge, but there is a PAT scheme which is in effect.

I think there is a cost which is the transition cost to a decarbonisation pathway. And, but fundamentally, if I were to look at it, companies have to first eliminate, reduce, avoid, and then there will be also a residual piece of carbon which will be offset through the carbon offset market, which has also not happened in the past usually but I see there is a significant amount of effort to have one carbon offset market ... I think India will kind of move towards that path, I hope in the future. But I think at this point of time, we don't have an allowance-based market in India. This is not in the offing at this point in time, to my knowledge.

India does not generate enough scrap, so that also could be a constraint?

Which is why you see the new scrappage policy is actually a carbon friendly policy as it provides that there will be redundancy of automotive cars; scrap being produced over the next five-seven years. It also depends on the state of the economy because as economies mature, consumption of white goods, cars automobiles etc, increases and then the scrappage turns into a useful circular product, which can be recycled. We see that happening in China now. But even China is just about starting to produce more scrap so scrap-related technology is also improving. Energy consumption needs to be more from green sources, which is the kind of integrated work that needs to happen. India has a very large domestic market in steel, therefore I think compared to other markets, India is in a good position to actually be more circular, as in when the scrappage numbers become more material.

The biggest outcome of COVID-19 situation has been the digital thrust. Tata Steel essentially a B2B company with a small portion of B2C element is now going even more aggressive, especially with the fabricated panels. How do you see this particular space developing?

We are investing significantly to be digitally more agile, within the company all our functional processes, and externally also to reach the market and the customer in a more digitally smart way, and I think that's where we have startup cultures within the businesses … So I think digital is the way to go. Tata Steel is very customer-centric. We will continue to be in very close touch with the customer, both physically as well as from an online and digital platforms, and our distribution and supply chain is very strong and efficient, to ensure that wherever the customer is, there are products, which can reach them in a very efficient manner. So, I think digital is just not a buzzword, it's what we live through and we are investing heavily on these platforms so that we can become bigger and bigger, and access customers and ensure that the customer experiences are to their own expectation and even beyond.