Statutory auditor holds signing of Fortis Q4 accounts for want of more information

Deloitte India, the statutory auditor of Fortis Healthcare, has declined to sign the fourth quarter and FY18 financial accounts, unless the company shares more information on Luthra & Luthra’s investigation report, a person with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Legal firm Luthra & Luthra was appointed by Fortis board in March to investigate if there were any breaches in company's internal control procedures in light of the former promoters taking out nearly Rs 473 crore.

Fortis on Monday postponed the announcement of its financial results for the March quarter to June 25, citing a need for additional time to consider certain aspects of the internal investigation report comprehensively in its financial accounts.

Fortis board said the external legal firm Luthra and Luthra submitted its report on June 8.

Fortis' board did not disclose any details of the internal investigation report, but said it had shared the findings of Luthra & Luthra with the statutory auditor.

This was second time the healthcare provider had to postpone the financial results.

It was originally supposed to release its Q4 and FY18 numbers on May 30, but said it couldn't due to “ongoing deliberations of the conclusions arising from the internal investigation.”

A Fortis spokesperson termed auditor denial of signing accounts as “wrong and speculative” and added that the company already explained the reasons for deferment of results to stock exchanges.

Deloitte declined to comment citing confidentiality.

“We are bound by confidentiality obligations and are unable to comment on client-specific matters,” Deloitte said in a statement.

Deloitte had raised several red flags about ongoing investigations, inter-corporate loans and recoverability of certain vendor advances, in the auditor review report accompanying the company's earnings statements for the September and December quarters.

The statutory auditor said it wasn't able to come to a conclusion on the financial statements as it "couldn't get sufficient appropriate evidence".

Deloitte earlier refused to sign the company's accounts for the September quarter, as it couldn't get sufficient, appropriate audit evidence from the company over certain inter-coporate loans that saw money siphoning out of the company.

"Statutory auditors will not sign the accounts until they are comfortable on evidence provided by the company," said Amit Tandon, Managing Director of IiAS, a Mumbai-based institution investor advisory services firm.

"If they feel the report is important and needs to be factored in they will wait," Tandon added.

Statutory auditors in recent times have turned cautious and are not signing balance sheets of companies until they get sufficient, appropriate audit evidence to support their opinion. Auditors have resigned from companies that failed to provide that information.