State Bank of India offers up to Rs 1 crore for CFO post; thrice Chairman's annual salary

A job advertisement by country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has caught everyone's attention. It has also revived an old debate of relatively low pay of public sector bank employees.

According to the advertisement posted on its website, SBI said it will offer Rs 75 lakh to 1 crore as annual compensation for the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on a three-year contract.

Now compare this with SBI Chairman's remuneration. According to SBI’s annual report, Rajnish Kumar received less than Rs 30 lakh in FY 19. To be precise, Kumar's annual compensation was Rs 29.5 lakh for FY19. As compared with this, HDFC Bank's CEO got an annual compensation of Rs55 crore. Other private, foreign bank CEOs too get comparable high annual package.

For long, the huge difference between compensation levels of public sector bank employees and their private sector counterparts has been a matter of debate in banking industry. Poor pay has been cited as the prime reason for exodus of talent from public sector to private entities. This also affects the morale of bankers in a highly competitive banking sector.

Public sector employee unions have been highlighting the disparity in pay levels for several years. Presently, the compensation of public sector bank executives are decided through negotiations between Indian Banks Association (the industry lobby of banks) and trade union representatives once in five years.

Recently, a comment by SBI chairman had caught public attention. In a conference call with analysts, Kumar was asked if the SBI would cut pay for employees. The SBI Chairman replied saying "road pe aake rehna padega, pehle hi itni kam milti hai (I'll have to live on road, I already get so less)". Although this was said jokingly, the comment was a reference to the relatively low pay of PSU bankers.

The CFO post in SBI turned vacant after Prashant Kumar resigned to head Yes Bank. According to the advertisement, the CFO candidate must be a chartered accountant with minimum 15 years of experience in managing accounts and taxation with large institutions out of which ten years should be with a bank/financial institution.

SBI has also announced the opening for a data protection officer. Compensation will not be a limiting factor for suitable candidate, the bank said.