Starbucks to open more than 25 outlets in FY19: Veetika Deoras

Starbucks, the world’s biggest coffee retailer that had opened 25 new outlets in FY18, is planning to open up more than 25 outlets in the current financial year, according to Veetika Deoras, Head – Marketing, Category, and Digital at Tata Starbucks.

Deoras though did not wish to disclose the number of total outlets that the company plans to open in FY19.

Starbucks has been on an innovation spree for its products. Recently, it introduced a new generation of coffee infused with nitrogen for the first time in India.

The cold coffee which will be called Nitro Cold Brew marks Starbucks' next chapter of coffee innovation through the take on its signature cold brew.

In a candid chat with Moneycontrol, Deoras said brew as a platform is a very strategic one and the company is focused on enhancing brewed coffee products.

Currently, Starbucks is present in seven cities operating 118 stores across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50-50 joint venture between the US-based Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages.

Deoras recently joined Tata Starbucks from Tata Capital, where she was the Chief Operating Officer for Tata Capital Digital until a few months ago.

Excerpts:

Q: Tell us about this new technology, Nitro? Do you think it will garner enough interest?

A: Nitro is a new technique in crafted coffee. Typically, when coffee is brewed heat is used as an agent in cold coffee. Beans are allowed to rest so it’s an interplay of water, right temperature and of course time. Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas is released through a pressurised valve with tiny holes. As high pressure forces the cold brew past a disc, it creates a creamy, stout-like effect. I am sure customers will like it.

Q: What will be the pricing of the Nitro Cold Brew?

A: We believe the pricing of each of these products is a function of the value that it brings to the customer. Pricing strategy for us does not emanate from the philosophy of trying to be too expensive. We believe that pricing is in sync with the value that we give to our customers.

Q: What kind of revenue growth are you expecting from these new launches?

A: I will not be able to talk about targets but brew as a platform is a very strategic one and we are focused on enhancing brewed coffee because there are multiple styles of coffee brewing that are launched in India for customers and we want them to try these new techniques.

Same coffee bean tastes very different depending on the new technique. The second reason is that the brewing techniques really highlight the craft of baristas as these are handcrafted coffees. Brewing coffee allows the customer to try different origin coffees under one roof.

Q: Cold brew and nitro cold brew will be available only in Metro cities or across all the outlets?

A: Starbucks cold brew will be available across all outlets in India, while Starbucks nitro cold brew is currently available in 5 stores across India namely--Mumbai-Kamala Mills, Bangalore-Jaya Nagar, Delhi-Green Park, Noida-DLF Mall of India, Kolkata, Park Mansions.

Q: In terms of expansion, how many Tata Starbucks outlets can we expect in FY19?

A: We thoughtfully evaluate entry into new markets and also an expansion of stores. We do believe that we try to be where customers want us to be. Last year we have added 25 new stores. We have recently opened in Kolkata. We will probably see a higher number of stores in FY19 than last year.