Starbucks brewing up in the Indian market with filter coffee, masala chai

Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash says the brand has over 270 stores across 27 Indian cities.

Starbucks is revamping its menu, with masala chai and filter coffee, to attract consumers with Indianised and affordable options, The Economic Times reported on July 11.

Reportedly, the menu additionally includes street-style sandwiches, milkshakes, bite-sized snacks, and a smaller beverage cup that is being initially tested in four markets: Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Bhopal and Indore.

After Pizza Hut finding its Indian Tastebuds with paneer pizzas, McDonald's with its 'McAloo Tikki burger', Subway with its 'Hara Bhara Kebab', and KFC with its 'Biryani Bucket', Starbucks' is now joining the list of global fast food chains localising their flavours to meet the Indian diaspora's taste.

However, Starbucks already has chole paneer kulcha and turmeric latte on its menu. So, what really triggered the move?

Affordability and demand for local and small-sized options, said the company.

With India, predominantly being a Tea-drinking nation, and filter coffee being an indisputable part of the south Indian culture, the company felt it cannot be absent from these categories.

“Some of the food items that we are launching as the starting point in a Starbucks become more affordable and attract a larger segment of consumers,” Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, told ET.

“The idea is to also learn, see the consumer acceptance across markets, see the nuances, check and adjust and then see where it goes," he added.

Starbucks’ positioning in India is premium compared to its rivals Cafe Coffee Day and McCafe, which have significantly lower prices.

Starbucks, which started its India operations in October 2012, recorded the fastest store expansion last fiscal when it opened a store every week on average. The company also entered eight new cities, taking the total number of stores to 268, spread across 26 cities in India. The aggressive expansion also led to its sales expanding 76% despite two Covid-19 waves, although on a low base.

Starbucks, in the past, has localised its products in several other countries such as China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and many other.

The company has had a history of adapting localisation for its expansion in the foreign markets, and not just with respect to its product offerings.

For instance, in Saudi Arabia, the company's logo -- a topless mermaid -- was viewed as pornographic and hence, was changed to a crown with waves.

“Companies are aware that consumer tastes keep changing and their constant desire for freshness in the menu pushes companies to keep innovating product offerings,” Himanshu Nayyar, lead analyst at Yes Securities, said in an investor note.

Additionally, with Reliance-led India-British sandwich and coffee chain Pret a Manger's recent launch in India, companies are revamping existing stories, updating and innovating product offerings to remain competitive in the market.