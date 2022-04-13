Star labelling on pack fronts will not help in reducing lifestyle diseases: Consumer Voice CEO Asheem Sanyal

Representative Image: Reuters

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s move to have a health star rating on food product packages has put off civil rights organisations and consumer groups. Implementing this, say consumer advocacy groups, would mislead consumers and not effectively communicate to them about unhealthy ingredients in a food product. Asheem Sanyal, CEO of non-governmental organisation Consumer Voice, spoke to Moneycontrol about the contentious labelling proposal, how it would impact consumers, and why warning labels would be far more effective. Edited excerpts from an exclusive interview:

FSSAI is in the process of drafting a regulation to introduce health star ratings on packaged food products. Consumer advocacy groups, however, have been pushing for warning labels. What’s the difference between the two?

This entire push began when the World Health Organisation (WHO) flagged its concerns about lifestyle diseases, which have been on a rise lately, and issued an advisory to reduce the use of unhealthy components such as salt, sugar, saturated fats and trans fats in packaged food items. WHO has identified these components as the major causes of lifestyle diseases. Eventually, studies conducted around the world came up with suggestions for an effective way to communicate to consumers the nutrition profile of a food product. In Southeast Asia, too, studies were conducted which came up with specifications of setting certain standards for salt, sugar, saturated fat, and trans fats in packaged food products. Now, around the globe, we have various types of front-of-pack labels in operations. Some of them have been there from as early as 2004. These broadly include the star ratings, nutri-score, traffic light labels and warning labels.

The warning label, which is the more recent one, points out to the consumer the unhealthy ingredient in a food product. It says: ‘high in sugar’, ‘high in salt’, etc. It identifies unhealthy food and makes consumers stakeholders. Right now, it is only the industry and regulator, mostly hand in hand, who are the stakeholders and are identifying unhealthy foods.

Having said that, WHO has never commented on any of the labels and their effectiveness. But they recommend a label that should be identifiable by consumers. Star labels were introduced in Australia way back in 2014. Star labels mean that foods are measured by bad and good nutrients. So an unhealthy food that is high in salt, if it also has a component of minerals, vitamins, then it gets a higher star. Star ratings are based on an algorithm and like any other algorithm, can be manipulated.

So the star rating system has its limitations as it is unable to convey to the consumer that a particular food item is high in salt, sugar, etc. For instance, I am diabetic and have been asked to avoid foods high in sugar, a star label is not of much help.

Warning labels, on the other hand, tell the consumer very clearly to avoid taking those particular foods in large quantities. Hence, any other label other than a warning label is against the ethos of the entire process as labels are not meant to highlight the ‘good part’ in a food, companies already do it and hence we need a label that flags the unhealthy ingredients in a product.

But a study conducted by IIM-A (Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad) recommends the implementation of star labels. Why is that

The IIM-A study recommended star ratings based on the consumer perception of recognition of the label. So consumers will find multi-coloured stars very attractive. If consumers are asked a simple question, which is the design that you like, they will answer either nutri-score or star label or traffic lights because it’s more colourful. However, if they are asked, would you be spending time understanding this particular label, the consumer may say no. The result of a study depends on the kind of questions that are being asked to the set of people. Also, warning labels are black and not very appealing. Studies in Latin America, where warning labels have been implemented, have shown a decline in consumption of sugary drinks and high=salt food items. Therefore, the packaged food industry is against warning labels.

So you mean that the IIM-A study was conducted to understand the effectiveness of various labels instead of their effectiveness in safeguarding consumer health?

Exactly.

But what would be the impact of star ratings, if implemented, on consumer health?

In the first place, star ratings have been a complete failure. If they were not effective in developed nations like Australia and New Zealand for the past seven years, how can it be good for India? The FSSAI CEO keeps on saying that it might not have produced results in these nations but it might in India. We cannot go ahead with this assumption. Something that is a failure is a failure. The star ratings will not help in the reduction of lifestyle diseases in the country.

How unhealthy are packaged food products in the country at the moment?

There are two studies, so the one conducted by a Mumbai-based group says that 93 percent of packaged food in the country is unhealthy, while the other by AIIMS and University of North Carolina, said 60 percent of the food in the country is unhealthy. So the real figure, my guess, would be somewhere between 60 percent and 90 percent.

Packaged food, however, has seen a rise in consumption fuelled by the pandemic. Do you feel a warning label would deter consumers from consuming these products?

The medical fraternity and civil society groups are not asking for a ban on these food products. We are not saying it should not be consumed at all. We want that consumers should be aware of what they are consuming. The food industry is here to grow and we are not here to stop that growth. We just want that the consumer should be made aware of his consumption so that he can make an informed decision.

Yes, these companies have multiple arguments, one being that healthier products are rejected by the consumer. If one section has unhealthy products which are tastier and the other ones healthy, then obviously the consumer will get tempted. But the industry has to give a choice as well as inform the consumers so that they are aware of what they are consuming. This is what Consumer Protection Act also states.





