App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Standard Chartered sets aside $900 million to cover US, British fines

StanChart has been under scrutiny by authorities in both Britain and United States for at least seven years.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Standard Chartered PLC (StanChart) has set aside $900 million to cover fines resulting from investigations by regulators in Britain and the United States, it said on February 21, sending its shares down 1 percent.

The bank also disclosed in a February 21 filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it has been fined 102.2 million pounds ($133.3 million) by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which it said would be covered by the $900 million provision.

StanChart said it was considering its options in relation to the fine from the FCA's Regulatory Decisions Committee in relation to the bank's historical financial crime controls. The FCA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

In the filing, StanChart also said the provision related to the potential resolution of US investigations into past violations of US sanctions, and for investigations relating to foreign exchange trading issues.

related news

"The provision is huge and unexpected," said Steven Leung, a sales director at brokerage UOB Kay Hian. However, the impact on StanChart stock might be limited if the hit to profit meant future earnings could be flattered by the low comparison with 2018, Leung said.

StanChart has been under scrutiny by authorities in both Britain and United States for at least seven years.

"Though the provision amount is not small, it removes some of the uncertainties related to past issues," said Hao Hong, brokerage BOCOM International's head of research.

In its 2018 half-year update, StanChart said it was in discussion with U.S. authorities about an investigation into the bank's controls over blocking sanctions-violating trades from 2007 through 2012. It said at that point it was "not practicable" to estimate any financial impact of the probe.

Last month, New York's financial watchdog fined StanChart $40 million for attempting to rig foreign exchange transactions from 2007 through 2013, which the bank said in Thursday's filing was also included in the $900 million provision.

StanChart will release a strategy update along with its 2018 full year earnings on Feb. 26.

In October, Chief Executive Bill Winters said US authorities were investigating whether StanChart breached Iran-related compliance rules as recently as 2013, a year after the bank settled with them over earlier allegations of breaches.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 09:04 am

tags #Companies #StanChart #Standard Chartered #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.