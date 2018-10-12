Sri Sri Tattva’s 'Panchkarma Spa' makes its debut in luxury hotels space

The consumer goods and wellness arm of the Art Of Living, Sri Sri Tattva, has joined hands with Ramada Hotel, Lucknow to launch the city's biggest wellness centre.

This is the first time the brand's spa & wellness centre has been launched in a five-star hotel.

Talking about the tie-up, Arvind Varchaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tattva, told Moneycontrol: "This is the beginning of a fruitful relationship and we look forward to opening many such centres very soon. The 5-star hotels are one part of our target group for expansion. There is a lot of interest from other 5-star and 7-star hotel chains.”

The Wellness Centre at Ramada offers various techniques of yoga and meditation, as well as ayurvedic and alternative therapies like abhyanga, nadi pariksha, kati vasti among others. The cost of these therapies range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

"When we opened the hotel, we decided that we will offer our guests the most effective therapies from around the world," said Nishant Jaiswal, director of Ramada Hotel, Lucknow.

Sri Sri Panchkarma Spa also offers therapies from around the globe such as the ancient practice of Hilot massage from the Philippines and the elusive Rakkenho treatment, which is a Japanese holistic health practice.

"There is a lot of scope of ayurveda and panchakarma centres not only in India but also across the world," Varchaswi said.

Currently, Sri Sri Panchkarma has its presence in 11 cities In India, including Tier-I cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and in Tier-II cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Lucknow. Internationally, there are six centres spread across the United States, Europe, Oman, Dubai and Canada and will be expanding its presense in Middle East and Vietnam.

The current market size for Panchakarma spas across the country is estimated to be around $270 million and with more and more people looking for authentic ayurvedic therapies, Sri Sri Panchkarma looks be a market leader.

The company plans to open about 100 Panchkarma centres by next year.