SREI’s Rs 35,000-crore loan may be classified as NPA: Report

SREI has been beset by a litany of troubles in the recent past. It recently saw its ratings cut to junk by two rating agencies. [Image: Reuters]

Banks may classify Rs 35,000 crore loan given to SREI group as Non Performing Asset (NPA) by the end of this quarter ending in September after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) set aside the previous order restraining banks from such classification.

“We were expecting SREI to be classified as NPA and, hence, had already started setting aside provisions," a top banker at a large public sector bank told Mint.

According to the report, public sector Indian Bank and Canara Bank have exposures of Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 1,200 crore, respectively, while private sector ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have Rs 800 crore each to SREI Group.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Since 2019, the company has been pursuing a merger of its two group companies, SREI Infrastructure and SREI Equipment Finance. In December 2020, the NCLT granted relief to SREI by directing banks and financial institutions to not take any coercive action against the company after it had approached the NCLT bench requesting moratorium on coupon payments and postponement of redemption dates until the merger is complete.

SREI Infra looking to raise Rs 2,500 crore

However, UCO bank along with the Reserve Bank of India appealed against the order in NCLAT.

Meanwhile, SREI Infrastructure Finance is focusing on deleveraging its balance sheet and reducing stress on its books through recoveries and sell-down of portfolios, according to its annual report.

The Kolkata-headquartered non-banking finance company (NBFC) is in the midst of raising equity capital from foreign investors.

In July, the company's board gave an approval to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through various means, including qualified institutional placement. Earlier to this, its subsidiary SREI Equipment Finance Ltd attracted a total investment proposal of Rs 4,200 crore from the US- and Singapore-based investors.

[Inputs from PTI]