Srei insolvency: Kanorias' offer to pay off dues rejected under technical ground

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings in NCLT. The RBI has already superseded the respective boards earlier.

The Committee of Creditors is expected to finalise one among the three prospective resolution applicants who are in the fray for the Srei twin companies.

Srei administrator Rajneesh Sharma has rejected the group promoters' offer under section 12A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to pay off dues of around Rs 32,000 crore to creditors to withdraw their companies from the ongoing insolvency process, sources said on Monday.

Section 12A allows erstwhile management of corporate debtors to settle matters between creditors and withdraw cases under Corporate Insolvency.

"The offer was rejected on technical grounds. The offer should have been sent to the Reserve Bank of India which is the applicant to NCLT for the insolvency proceedings and not to the administrator," a top source aware of the developments said.