Sputnik V booster dose yield issues, slows production ramp up

Indian drug makers who have signed up with the Russian sovereign fund RDIF to contract manufacture Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, are now facing scaling up issues especially with the booster or the second dose.

The delay in scale-up has pushed the commercial rollout of the vaccine till the third quarter of FY22 from the second quarter.

"There has been a challenge," said R Ananthanarayanan, CEO and Managing Director, Strides Pharma Science, referring to the Sputnik V second component.

"There is some interaction, but we are doing it ourselves. We have been able to validate both the components of the vaccine on small scale and we are on track to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of FY22," Ananthanarayanan added.

Stelis Biopharma (associate of Strides Pharma) is among eight Indian drug makers signed up with RDIF to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine. The company is producing 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The other drug makers are Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Virchow Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Morepen Laboratories and Wockhardt.

In total, agreements with partners in India provide for production of more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year.

Dr Reddy’s holds the sole distribution rights for the first 250 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Low yield issues

Manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine is complex because it uses two different human adenoviral vectors – Ad26 and Ad5 for the first and second doses, respectively. The vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart. The Ad5 is used as a heterologous booster, which is critical to the efficacy of the vaccine.

But manufacturers have complained about yield issues of the Ad5 vector.

"It’s a general issue, I think the RDIF is facing in terms of yields what you get out of Ad5. Now, for Sputnik vaccine you have to give both doses together. So, Ad26 gives you a higher yield compared to Ad5. To match that, you need to take more batches that are more reactive," Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma.

"But they have changed (Gamelya) processes over a period of time, and I think they are improving, and they have improved now, so hopefully they should resolve it in terms of how much you can get," Sadu added.