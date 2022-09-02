English
    Spike in T-Bill yields drives companies to borrow on repo terms

    A 140-basis-point increase in the repo rate since May this year has triggered an up to 162-basis-point jump in market rates

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    Representative image

    A sudden spike in short-term Treasury yields is forcing companies to review their loan terms with banks and investors as the benchmark repo rate becomes more lucrative, the Economic Times reported on September 2.

    Borrowers till recently were benefiting immensely from falling interest rates in market-based external benchmarks but things are getting difficult since May.

    A 140-basis-point increase in the repo rate since May this year has triggered an up to 162-basis-point jump in market rates, the report noted. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    The central bank policy rate is seen as a lot steadier than market-driven rates.

    According to the report, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), including Shriram Transport Finance and Fullerton, have started raising repo-linked bonds.

    Close

    "We are raising our first rupee bonds linked to such a variable rate soon," ET reported Umesh Revankar, managing director at Shriram Transport Finance, as saying. "If new credit is linked to any variables including repo, the transition of policy action becomes faster with stability.

    Some of the large conglomerates have reportedly approached top lenders seeking conversion of loan benchmarks into the repo, it said.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points in August to 5.40 percent, after a 50 bps rate hike in June and 40 bps in May.

    The next policy decision is due on September 30.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the veracity of the report.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #RBI #repo rate
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 09:38 am
