you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet to operate flights from Jharsuguda from March 31

The airline will start daily flight operations from March 31, 2019 from Jharsuguda (Veer Surendra Sai Airport) to Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News 

People from Odisha will soon be able to easily travel to various international destinations as budget carrier SpiceJet will operate flights from Jharsuguda to international airports of Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

"25 percent of our fleet consists of international routes... With Jharsuguda now being connected to Delhi and Kolkata, people from the state can now travel to international destinations easily," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.



While the routes between Jharsuguda and Delhi/Hyderabad will cost Rs 3,701 initially, it will cost Rs 2,560 between Jharsuguda and Kolkata.

Flights from Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata will depart at 1.15 pm, 6.30 pm and 2.25 pm respectively and will arrive to Jharsuguda from these originating cities at 3.10 pm, 8.20 pm and 3.50 pm respectively.

Similarly, return flights from Jharsuguda to Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata will depart at 3.40 pm, 4.10 pm and 8.40 pm respectively reaching these cities at 5.35 pm, 6.00 pm and 10.00 pm respectively.

The connectivity to the Odisha-based city will open opportunities for tourism, investment and building robust economy in the region, Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation said.

SpiceJet is starting the route under the third phase of government's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN. The airline bagged 22 proposals under the scheme, highest among the 11 airlines that won rights to operate flights.

UDAN aims to connect tier-II and III cities with major cities and provide affordable flying experience to passengers.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #SpiceJet

