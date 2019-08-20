App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spicejet to move entire city operations to T2 in Mumbai from October

The airline currently operates 150 daily flights to and out of the city airport, most of which are from the old terminal called 1B.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A day after announcing shifting its operations to T3 in Delhi, budget carrier Spicejet on August 20 said it will move its operations to the T2 in Mumbai from October to streamline if operations.

The airline currently operates 150 daily flights to and out of the city airport, most of which are from the old terminal called 1B.

In the past low-cost airlines were resisting the airport operator's demand to move to T2 citing higher slot charges and the resultant higher operational cost.

Close

"From October 1, our entire operations at the Mumbai airport will be consolidated at T2. A single terminal operation would not just help us substantially cut down its costs but provide passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director said in a statement.

related news

The city airport has at present two terminals--IB and T2. While terminal IB at Santacruz handles domestic flights, T2, which is at the Sahar side in Andheri, has both international as well as domestic operations.

Besides Air India and Vistara, which have their entire operations from T2, Spicejet and Indigo partially operate domestic flights from T2 as well in addition to their overseas operations.

Goair has its entire domestic operations from terminal 1B and the international one from T2.

In the past four months, Spicejet has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai, the airline added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #aviation #Companies #India #SpiceJet

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.