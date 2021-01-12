MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet ties up with Brussels Airport to transport vaccine to Europe

SpiceJet will use Brussels airport as its flight point in Europe

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines left for Delhi around 8 am on the day, three hours after three trucks with the maiden consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out of the Serum Institute of India facility, 15 km from the airport. (Image: Twitter/@AjaySingh_SG)

Low-cost airline SpiceJet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Belgium’s Brussels Airport for vaccine delivery in Europe.

"As strategic partners, both SpiceJet and Brussels Airport Company NV will jointly work with the Government, pharma companies and forwarders to ensure a reliable ecosystem for vaccine delivery in a temperature-controlled environment.," SpiceJet said in a statement on January 12.

"Besides, they will also work towards developing and strengthening a direct air link for SpiceJet with Brussels Airport," the airline said, adding that the Belgium capital will be its 'flight point for Europe'.

The airline's cargo arm SpiceXpress, will use the agreement to transport vaccines across Europe. Brussels Airport shall provide slots and networking contracts to the Indian airline.

SpiceJet gets ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, with over a dozen MoUs under its belt

"Brussels Airport has more than 30,000m² of temperature-controlled areas. As of today, we have already shipped more than 10 million doses of vaccine from our Brucargo platform to destinations around the world," said Arnaud Feist, CEO, Brussels Airport Company.
first published: Jan 12, 2021 01:55 pm

