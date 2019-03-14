App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet rejigs operations to limit damage from B737 Max 8 grounding

On routes that have low demand, the 78-seater Q400 has been deployed and the Boeing 737 NG has been taken off and put on busier sectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Low cost airline SpiceJet has tweaked its network, redeployed fleet and created a war room to manage the repercussions from the grounding of its 12 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

Industry regulator DGCA on March 13 had announced the grounding of all 737 Max 8 aircraft in the country, following the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy, the second crash involving the Boeing model in five months.

Apart from SpiceJet, Jet Airways has five of these models in its fleet, but these are already grounded owing to its financial condition.

SpiceJet, which grounded 12 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, now has a fleet of 64 planes. "We have optimised their use and many additional frequencies have being operated by these planes," said an industry executive.

related news

The steps may help the airline limit its damages, even as there were 32 cancellations on March 14.

On routes that have low demand, the 78-seater Q400 has been deployed and  the Boeing  737 NG has been taken off and put on busier sectors.

While the Delhi-Kabul flights have been cancelled, due to closure of Pakistan airspace after the Pulwama attacks, low-yield international flights like the Ahmedabad-Muscat ones have been withdrawn. "These aircraft have been deployed in the domestic market," said the executive.

As was announced by DGCA officials on Wednesday, SpiceJet will also get two planes on wet lease. "They will be inducted in two days and will start operating from Saturday," said the executive.

While these steps will help the airline regain some of the lost ground, industry experts say that it will be difficult to completely off-set the damage. "Each Max 8 aircraft has about 180 seats. And taking off 12 of them means that is about 2,000 seats a day," he said, pointing out the possible impact of the grounding.

It will be critical, added a research analyst, that the issue doesn't prolong for too long, or it could result in loss of profits.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #Boeing #Boeing 737 MAX 8 #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Rahul Supporting Robert Vadra Firmly in Land Deals Reeking of Corrupti ...

CPI to Contest in 55 Lok Sabha Seats in 24 States, Says Sudhakar Reddy

Mumbai Foot Overbridge Was Being Repaired for Minor Defect, Was Not Co ...

Footover Bridge Collapses Outside CST Railway Station, Mumbai

Caught Stealing at a Factory, Delhi Woman Beaten to Death by Locals

Should Political Parties Only Field Graduates as Candidates? Supreme C ...

Sehwag Rejected BJP's Offer to Contest Lok Sabha Polls Citing Personal ...

Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Naga Insurgent Group NSCN(IM) Reiterates Dem ...

Pakistan's position as a global hub of terrorism stands out, says unio ...

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

Centre defends electoral bonds in SC; says reforms aim to defeat black ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Wall Street flat at open as trade uncertainty clouds Apple boost

Oil reaches four-month highs on supply, renewed OPEC call for cuts

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera comparison: Impressive video but loses to t ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Indian Premier League 2019: Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting to guide ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.