App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet offers business class from May 11 on select routes

Jet's entire Boeing fleet, including the narrow-body B737s, had two class configurations--business and economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Low-frills airline SpiceJet on May 9 said it will offer business class on key domestic routes from May 11.

To begin with, it will offer business class on its Boeing 737s to be operated from certain routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Srinagar, a statement said.

The move comes days after the airline leased some of the Boeing 737 planes from the grounded Jet Airways and announced signing of a code-share pact with the premier Gulf carrier Emirates.

Jet's entire Boeing fleet, including the narrow-body B737s, had two class configurations--business and economy.

As part of the business class offering, SpiceJet will also provide its passengers complimentary lounge access, higher baggage allowance, meals and beverages, priority services, the release said.
First Published on May 9, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways #SpiceJet

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cash Seizure in Police Vehicle in Hassan, Karnataka BJP Seeks ECI for ...

Pak Intruder Arrested Along International Border in J&K's Samba

Thanks to Digital Platforms, Actors Like Me Don't Have to Beg for Work ...

JEE Advanced 2019 Registration Extended Till May 14 for Odisha; For O ...

AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Distributed Pamphlets Calling Atishi a ‘B ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Resu ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board Class 10 Results Likely to be Anno ...

Telangana SSC Result Will be Announced in May Third Week, Says Officia ...

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: J&K Board to Release Class 12 Results for Kas ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

When strategic autonomy takes front seat: India-US ties through the le ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

'Don't relish doing this but have no choice': House Judiciary charges ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.