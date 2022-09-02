SpiceJet obtains more time to conduct AGM

Representative image

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on September 2 said it has obtained an extension of up to three months from the Registrar of Companies for conducting its annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the AGM "will be held on or before December 31, 2022", the company informed the stock exchanges.

The extension of holding the AGM was received on the grounds of delay in the publication of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022, on account of a "ransomware attack on IT system(s) which affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time," the airline said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday closed 0.33 percent higher at Rs 45.10 apiece on BSE.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet on August 31 reported a widening of net loss to Rs 789 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, mainly hit by high fuel prices and a fall in the rupee. It had registered a net loss of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the full fiscal year 2021-22, the net loss surged 73 percent to Rs 1,725 crore from Rs 998.30 crore in the comparable period.

The carrier's total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,478 crore as against Rs 1,266 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

For the quarter ended March 2022, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore. In the year-ago period, it had a net loss of Rs 235.3 crore.

Moreover, amid the widening quarterly loss and a series of recent mid-air incidents with the airline, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sanjeev Taneja, resigned on August 31.

The airline, in an exchange filing, had also stated that the board had identified the candidate for appointment as CFO. "The vacancy shall be filled in the month of September 2022 and the necessary disclosure regarding such appointment shall be made upon completion of all formalities," it added.