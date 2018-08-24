SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh eyeing aviation solution startups in Silicon Valley

Ajay Singh, chairman of SpiceJet, might be taking the Silicon Valley route, as he mulls investing in startups for aviation solutions there. Sources said that Singh is in talks with JetBlue Technology Ventures, venture capital arm of American carrier JetBlue Airways Corp, for the same.

As per a report in The Economic Times, Singh might be keen on tying up with startups that have the potential to contribute to SpiceJet's operations, and also with companies with overall solutions for the travel industry, the sources said, choosing to stay anonymous. The senior management executives of JetBlue Technology met Singh last week in Delhi.

JetBlue’s portfolio boasts of 15 startups including Redeam, Lumo, Volantio, and more, that specialise in aviation related solutions. The company also offers business development, mentorship and PR services to companies it incubates.

The sources cited above further said that SpiceJet’s first non-strategic tie up is most likely to be with Airbuy. Airbuy is a startup that designs solutions for merging retail operations at airports and flights. Singh, last month had said that he was in touch with two American companies, for a tie up.