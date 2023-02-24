 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

SpiceJet board to meet again on Monday to decide on debt to equity conversion

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Additionally, in its Monday meeting, SpiceJet's board will also decide on raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

Spicejet reported 160 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on February 24 informed the stock exchanges that its board will meet again on February 27 to consider converting dues into equity.

The board will "consider and approve allowing equity shares on a preferential basis for conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to regulatory approvals," SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing. Additionally, the board will also decide on raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

The development comes amid anticipation of debt conversion to equity by the airline during its quarterly earnings meeting held earlier today.

On February 23, SpiceJet was reported to enter into an agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners to convert the outstanding lease rental into equity stake.