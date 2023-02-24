SpiceJet board to meet again on Monday to decide on debt to equity conversion

Budget carrier SpiceJet on February 24 informed the stock exchanges that its board will meet again on February 27 to consider converting dues into equity.

The board will "consider and approve allowing equity shares on a preferential basis for conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to regulatory approvals," SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing. Additionally, the board will also decide on raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

The development comes amid anticipation of debt conversion to equity by the airline during its quarterly earnings meeting held earlier today.

On February 23, SpiceJet was reported to enter into an agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners to convert the outstanding lease rental into equity stake.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Carlyle Aviation Partners, owned by private equity major Carlyle Group, will take a 5 percent stake in SpiceJet along with convertible debentures in its cargo arm SpiceXpress that can be converted into equity at a future date. This is part of the plan to turn lessors into investors. Meanwhile, SpiceJet earlier today reported 160 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 42 crore in the year-ago period.

Zee Entertainment shares settle nearly 2% lower After the results announcement, the stock spiked 10 percent. At 2:45 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 38.80, higher by 9.6 percent. SpiceJet's scrip closed 12.31 percent higher at Rs 39.70 apiece on the BSE. The company's revenue from operations jumped 2.4 percent to Rs 2,316.8 crore as against Rs 2,262.6 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2 FY23, the company had reported loss of Rs 833 crore on revenue of Rs 1,954 crore.

