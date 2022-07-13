‘Speculative’, says Yes Bank about reports of RBI approval for 20% stake in ARC

Yes Bank

Private sector lender Yes Bank said on July 13 that all media reports stating it has got regulatory approval to hold a 20 percent stake in an asset reconstruction company (ARC) are “speculative”.

A clarification issued by the bank read: “The bank would like to clarify that certain news articles reported by media carrying a reference to RBI giving in-principle approval to the Bank to hold 20% stake in ARC is speculative and has no bonafide reference. The Bank is not aware of the source, which resulted in the abovementioned news item and as a matter of policy, the Bank would not like to comment on such speculation.”

CNBC-TV18 has reported that US-based private equity firm JC Flowers has emerged as the highest bidder for the private lender's proposed ARC and foreign private equity firms such as Cerberus Capital and Apollo Global, too, ​were in the fray to partner with Yes Bank for its ARC foray.

YES Bank clarified that while it has started the process to seek a partner for the ARC, the process is still underway and no binding decision has been taken yet to finalise JC Flowers and Co’s ARC. “The Bank would like to clarify that as informed earlier, the Bank had initiated a process for Partner Selection for an ARC vide calling a Public Expression of Interest. Currently, the process is underway and at this point of time, there is no binding / effective decision in this regard.”

The bank further said: “We shall keep the Exchange(s) informed of all the material development as required under Regulation 30 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank’s Policy on “Determination of Material Events under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations’.”

Notably, the clarification comes as the Reserve Bank of India’s approval is required for the purchase of more than 9.9 percent stake in an asset reconstruction company by a bank.