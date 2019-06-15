South Indian Bank to raise Rs 500 Cr via debt

South Indian Bank on June 15 said it will raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of debt securities on private placement basis in domestic and overseas markets.

The board approved a proposal of raising of funds in Indian/ foreign currency by way of issuance of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, of up to Rs 500 crores in domestic and/ or overseas market, on a private placement basis and/ or for making offers and/or invitations, the bank said in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, the board in its meeting held on Saturday also approved the proposal to raise funds by issuing up to 30 crore share of face value of Rupee one each.