App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sony's profit disappoints as weaker games biz overshadows record result

Sony has reinvented itself as an entertainment company with stable revenue from music content and gaming, after battling years of losses with consumer electronics such as television sets that are more susceptible to price competition.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japan's Sony Corp reported lower-than-expected profit on February 1 as its previously thriving gaming business sagged, though a one-off gain related to its acquisition of EMI nevertheless pushed the quarterly result to a record high.

Sony has reinvented itself as an entertainment company with stable revenue from music content and gaming, after battling years of losses with consumer electronics such as television sets that are more susceptible to price competition.

But investors are now looking for the next profit pillar as Sony's gaming business shows signs of slowing, with its popular PlayStation 4 (PS4) console nearing the end of its lifecycle.

"Hardware sales dropped to 8.1 million units in the quarter, but that's meeting our expectations for a console entering its sixth year," Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said at an earnings briefing.

related news

Sony said operating profit rose 7.5 percent to 376.99 billion yen ($3.46 billion) in October-December. That compared with the 383.67 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Driving the increase was a surge in profit at its music business after completing the $2.3 billion acquisition of EMI late last year to become the world's largest music publisher.

Profit in the gaming business fell 14 percent as the popularity of exclusive titles such as "Marvel's Spider-Man" failed to offset shrinking PS4 console sales.

"The gaming business, which has been Sony's profit driver in the last couple of years, is set to peak out ahead of the launch of the next gaming console," said Ace Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda. "That's inevitable due to product cycle."

Sony also cut its profit outlook for imaging sensors, citing weakness in the global smartphone market.

"We haven't changed our view that demand for our high-end sensors will increase, or our plans to increase production capacity to the full," Totoki said. "But we will adjust the timing of the capacity boost depending on demand."

Sony's stock price hit an 11-year high in September as investors cheered the firm's reinvention. However, it has since dropped by a quarter on concerns over gaming and sensors.

Still, Sony maintained its annual profit forecast of 870 billion yen, exceeding an all-time high marked just last year.

Sony's results came a day after gaming rival Nintendo Co Ltd booked a 36 percent quarterly profit jump on upbeat sales of software for its hybrid home-portable Switch device. The firm, however, cut its full-year forecast for Switch console sales by 15 percent.

($1 = 108.8700 yen)
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Sony #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.