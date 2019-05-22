Sony sees smartphone business as indispensable, says CEO Kenichiro Yoshida

Yoshida said that Sony's consumer electronics hardware business "has centred on entertainment since our foundation, not daily necessities like refrigerators and washing machines,"
Sony Corp sees the smartphone business as indispensable to its brand portfolio, bucking calls from some investors that the Japanese electronics firm should scrap the money-losing business, its CEO said.
Sony's consumer electronics hardware business "has centred on entertainment since our foundation, not daily necessities like refrigerators and washing machines," Kenichiro Yoshida told a group of journalists on May 22."We see smartphones as hardware for entertainment and a component necessary to make our hardware brand sustainable," he said. "And younger generations no longer watch TV. Their first touch point is smartphone," he said.
First Published on May 22, 2019 12:38 pm