Sony Pictures Networks India rejigs top-level positions under vision 3.0

Under its vision 3.0, Sony Pictures Networks India has revamped its organisational structure and made leadership changes.

Rohit Gupta who was Chief Revenue Officer – Ad Sales and International Business has now taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s advisor to the management and the board.

In this new role, Gupta will be advising senior management on industry trends, developments and work closely with the CEO, NP Singh, on various industry issues that could positively impact the company’s strategy and growth.

Replacing Gupta, Sandeep Mehrotra will take up the role of Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels.

In his new role, Mehrotra will directly report to the CEO.

In addition, Rajesh Kaul along with his existing role as the Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution and Business Head – Sports, will take on charge of International Sales and will work in-collaboration with the digital team to expand SPN’s brand presence and reach across the world.

Neeraj Arora, currently heading international sales will now be reporting directly to Rajesh Kaul.

Other changes in the company include Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television, Digital Business and StudioNext will take additional charge of Network Channels Licensing.

This alignment will enable an end-to-end view of opportunities at play between channels and digital and thereby enable us in taking decisions, best suited for the network’s growth, the company said in a release.

Tushar Shah, Business Head, English, Factual Entertainment & Sony AATH, will now take on an additional role of the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for SPN. His expanded role will include taking the corporate brand to the consumer and furthering its reach besides managing his existing channel portfolio.

Aditya Mehta, in addition to his current role of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, will spearhead the formation of Data Analytics CoE.

He will also be responsible for business monetization which will leverage the power of data and act as a bridge between digital and linear revenue opportunities.