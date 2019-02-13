Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 11:31 AM IST

Something’s not right with Twitter: Tech glitch causes like, retweet count to fluctuate

A technical glitch on the site saw many people experiencing issues with likes and retweets on their tweets. Twitter confirmed the same saying it is working on fixing the problem and made an apology for causing unintended inconvenience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
People in India and across the globe have complained of their likes and retweet count fluctuating on Twitter. A technical glitch on the site saw many people experiencing issues with likes and retweets on their tweets. Twitter confirmed the issue saying it is working on fixing the problem and made an apology for causing unintended inconvenience.

The frequent and arbitrary fluctuations, however, triggered speculations about whether it was Twitter’s attempt to crackdown on fake accounts on its platform or if it was just an attempt to censor content being posted.




In a message on its handle, Twitter said:

According to reports, earlier in February, a Twitter bug, mainly affecting Android users, began popping up retweets from random users on people’s timeline.

The company later confirmed that the bug had mislabelled the "social proof" tag on retweets, which is why users could view posts from people they did not follow, TechCrunch reported.

Some Twitter users also complained that they could not view tweets mentioning them.
