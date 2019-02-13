Something’s not right with Twitter: Tech glitch causes like, retweet count to fluctuate

People in India and across the globe have complained of their likes and retweet count fluctuating on Twitter. A technical glitch on the site saw many people experiencing issues with likes and retweets on their tweets. Twitter confirmed the issue saying it is working on fixing the problem and made an apology for causing unintended inconvenience.



WHAT'S GOING ON WITH @Twitter?!. For my last several posts, posted a few hours ago, the number of retweets and likes suddenly declined, dropping hundreds of retweets and likes.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCING THE SAME PROBLEM? — Larry Elder (@larryelder) February 12, 2019

Something not right with @Twitter @TwitterIndia

Suddenly retweet counts on every tweet going down. I just noticed on @SriSri account. Compare the screenshot below.

From thousands of retweeted to two digits and even lesser. #TwitterMischief#ShameOnTwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/CV3g1RV07c February 12, 2019

The frequent and arbitrary fluctuations, however, triggered speculations about whether it was Twitter’s attempt to crackdown on fake accounts on its platform or if it was just an attempt to censor content being posted.

So here’s what @twitter can do in a day’s work to one RW tweet. Reduce 1200+ RTs to 500. Then again bring-down 1000+ RTs to 700+. No wonder @jack has been summoned by Parliamentary Committee. This is fraud and calls for serious investigation! cc: @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/p0VMHwPziX — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) February 12, 2019



Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We’re working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.

In a message on its handle, Twitter said:

According to reports, earlier in February, a Twitter bug, mainly affecting Android users, began popping up retweets from random users on people’s timeline.

The company later confirmed that the bug had mislabelled the "social proof" tag on retweets, which is why users could view posts from people they did not follow, TechCrunch reported.



Is @Twitter messed up for anyone else? My "mentions" tab is empty but when I go to "All" or click on my tweets I can see the replies. And also it looks like likes and retweets just disappear. My previous tweet went from 1k retweets and 10k likes to 100 retweets and 1k likes.

Some Twitter users also complained that they could not view tweets mentioning them.