SoftBank's innovative IPO approach: Investors can invest for less than $10

Exploring an innovative approach in capital markets, SoftBank’s brokerage unit will allow individuals at base country Japan to participate in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) with 1,000 yen (little less than $10), reports Bloomberg.

This would be the first time that investors participate via investments rather than a specified share, the report quotes Masaaki Uchiyama, CEO of One Tap Buy Co, as saying. After gaining the necessary approvals, One Tap would begin offers by March 2020.

"When you buy food or fuel your car, it’s easier to specify the amount of money you want to spend rather than the volume. The only thing investors want to know is how much they can gain from $10," Uchiyama added.

The development is aimed at countering competition from Line and Rakuten, as the former has partnered with Nomura Holdings, while the latter announced entry into the US’ lending and credit card markets. All three aim is to attract young and small investors and explore new markets.

SoftBank owns 46 percent in One Tap, while Mizuho Securities holds 13 percent. The company is looking at raising three billion yen ($280 million or Rs 28 crore) by March 2020 and expand its brokerage operations.