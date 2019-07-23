App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SoftBank signals relaxed ties with Ola Chief Bhavish Aggarwal: Report

SoftBank Vision Fund’s $250 million worth injection into Ola Electric Mobility signalled relaxed ties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Top executives of Japanese internet and telecom giant SoftBank, which holds a 22 percent stake in Ola, have asserted that the company’s relationship with the Bengaluru start-up’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal is "open and transparent", as per a Times of India report.

The statement is significant since relations between the two companies have been strained ever since SoftBank’s investment in Uber in 2017. However, SoftBank Vision Fund’s (of which SoftBank is the holding company) $250 million injection into Ola Electric Mobility signalled relaxed ties, the paper noted.

The report quoted Sumer Juneja, Partner & India Head at SVF, who said that the relationship between Aggarwal and SoftBank is very "open and transparent" and that the recent capital commitment to Ola Electric "speaks volumes".

The tiff had surfaced in 2017 after Aggarwal amended Ola’s constitution to strengthen control and prevent SoftBank from increasing its stake in the company any further. The Japanese investor held a stake of around 30 percent by late 2016, which was subsequently diluted to 22 percent. This followed Aggarwal’s move to raise funds from Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, automaker Hyundai and Tencent.

related news

Sharing SVF’s India plans, Juneja told TOI that the company is building a team of business operators and legal and financial experts. SVF has invested over $10 billion in the country since 2014 and has been the biggest investor in Indian start-ups, including Paytm and Oyo.
