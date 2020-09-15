Snapdeal tests last mile delivery with robots

E-commerce firm Snapdeal, on September 15, said it had successfully conducted last mile delivery of products using robots in partnership with autonomous mobility startup Ottonomy IO as part of an experiment across select locations of Delhi NCR.

The robots developed by Ottonomy can run along sidewalks and local streets autonomously to deliver orders to nearby homes. It uses specialized AI algorithms to navigate crowded areas and cameras to have a robust understanding of the external world.

Programmed with the layout of the delivery areas, the robots navigate to reach the consumer. Once the delivery robot arrives at the doorstep, the customer receives an alert. Through a unique QR code sent to the user, the hold area of the robot can be unlocked and the customer can retrieve their order.

Since the delivery robots can carry multiple orders at a time, the QR code used by the customer only unlocks the specific package hold area that contains the order placed by the user.

These robots also are equipped with ultraviolet lighting to disinfect the packet while navigating to the delivery location keeping in mind the virus scare.

“We are investing heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop future-oriented capabilities. Delivery via robots is part of the evolving future of logistics and we are excited to partner with Ottonomy IO to test these technologies. We believe that delivery robots will have a unique role to play in e-commerce deliveries in large townships, institutional campuses and other managed residential environments. Contactless delivery via robotic vehicles is a step in building a safer and convenient future for shoppers”, said Snapdeal spokesperson.