you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Snapdeal adds over 60k new vendor partners in 2 years

More than 80 percent of the company's customers are from non-metro cities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce platform Snapdeal has added more than 60,000 new vendor partners in the last two years and the number of products listed with the company has increased by five crore during the period, an official said.

The share of online shopping in the total retail business is only 2-3 percent, which is expected to increase to 10 percent by 2025, Snapdeal senior vice president (corporate communications) Rajnish Wahi said.

"Snapdeal has more than five lakh registered vendors who have more than 200 million products in the market. In the last two years, Snapdeal has added over 60,000 new vendor partners who have listed five crore new product on this platform," Wahi added.

More than 80 percent of the company's customers are from non-metro cities. So, the company is paying more attention to the customers who believe in purchasing value products for daily use rather than the expensive products, he said.

India's retail business segment is currently worth Rs 56 lakh crore, which will be worth Rs 138 lakh crore by 2025, he added.

He said more than 25,000 vendors of Rajasthan are selling their products through the portal.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:11 pm

