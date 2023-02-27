 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Small pharma cos curtailing investments in the US, says Jefferies

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Failure to capture market share, supply disruptions from non-compliance of current good manufacturing practices imposed by the US Food and Drugs Administration are some of the reasons triggering the move.

Global research and broking firm Jefferies has identified an interesting trend in the management commentaries from Indian pharmaceutical companies in the third quarter. "A striking point from Q3 results was curtailed investments in the US from small Indian pharma companies," Jefferies stated in a note.

Despite having been present in the US market for over a decade, many drugmakers are now planning to reduce their exposure in the world's largest economy. Jefferies feels several factors have contributed to this decision, including a failure to capture market share, supply disruptions due to non-compliance with current good manufacturing practices imposed by the US Food and Drugs Administration, and delayed approvals impacting return on investment for these small companies.

Even though these challenges have been around for quite some time now, companies have remained invested in the US, relying on their strong cash flows from the Indian market to fund their sub-par US operations. However, in recent times, many companies have explicitly spoken about reducing their investments in the US, according to Jefferies.

