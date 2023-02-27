Small pharma cos curtailing investments in the US, says Jefferies

Global research and broking firm Jefferies has identified an interesting trend in the management commentaries from Indian pharmaceutical companies in the third quarter. "A striking point from Q3 results was curtailed investments in the US from small Indian pharma companies," Jefferies stated in a note.

Despite having been present in the US market for over a decade, many drugmakers are now planning to reduce their exposure in the world's largest economy. Jefferies feels several factors have contributed to this decision, including a failure to capture market share, supply disruptions due to non-compliance with current good manufacturing practices imposed by the US Food and Drugs Administration, and delayed approvals impacting return on investment for these small companies.

Even though these challenges have been around for quite some time now, companies have remained invested in the US, relying on their strong cash flows from the Indian market to fund their sub-par US operations. However, in recent times, many companies have explicitly spoken about reducing their investments in the US, according to Jefferies.

Companies like Ajanta Pharma, Alembic and Torrent Pharma have all commented on their plans to scale back investments in the US market. Ajanta has stated that it will be cautious about spending for its US business going forward, while Alembic plans to reduce research and development spending for the US and put some high-risk projects on the back burner. The commentary follows in the footsteps of Torrent, which decided to shut down a liquid manufacturing plant in the US last year.

Jefferies believes that such a move will have a positive impact on the overall pricing scenario in the US, as certain large Indian companies like Lupin are also exiting low-margin products. "Additionally, the ongoing supply-chain disruptions from companies like Sun Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark, who are facing US compliance issues at their flagship plants, may also aid the overall pricing scenario in the market," Jefferies highlighted.

As a result, the broking firm believes that an improving pricing environment in the US may hold an upside risk for the earnings of companies like Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and Zydus Lifesciences, which have a higher exposure to the US. However, Jefferies remains cautiously positive about the changing trend within the industry as historically, companies on the fringes have become active upon an improvement in the pricing scenario, leading to a deterioration in pricing.

Jefferies is hence waiting for signs of sustainable development with regard to easing pricing pressure in the US. At the same time, analysts at Jefferies believe that valuations for small pharma companies looking to curtail investments in the US may also undergo a re-rating, as the move can see an improvement in overall margins and return on investments in coming years from non-US businesses.