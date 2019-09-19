Slowdown blues: Mega summits to woo investments take a hit as investors get cold feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of the Investors Summit 2018 in Lucknow on Wednesday.Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik are also seen. (PTI)

The economic slowdown and a lukewarm response from investors are pushing state and central ministries to tone down on advertising events, sources told Moneycontrol.

This will mean an end to glitzy investor summits at five star-like venues, presence of the who’s who of India, gala performances and multi-crore MoUs held by various state governments and individual Central ministries to woo investors.

India’s GDP growth fell to over six-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter and is expected to be at 6.9 percent in FY20, according to the Reserve Bank of India. The poor demand contributing to economic slowdown is making investors jittery, and many are postponing their capex decisions.

The government had to cancel two such mega-events recently.

The World Food India 2019, a major event by the Ministry of Food Processing to attract investors into India’s food processing industry was cancelled at the last minute without citing any reasons. The event was supposed to be held in the first week of November.

“We regret to inform you that WFI 2019 stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the organisers of the event said on their website.

It isn’t just WFI 2019, another flagship event of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MRNE) too was hit.

The third global renewable energy investors’ meet and Expo (RE-Invest) that was to coincide with the second general assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to be held in New Delhi has been postponed.

The event was scheduled from October 31 to November 2.

“We regret the postponement of RE-Invest India 2019 due to unavoidable reasons,” the organisers said.

There are no further details, on whether these events will take place or not.

Food processing and renewable energy are considered as sunshine industries just a few years back.

Investor summits have become important calendar events for state governments to showcase their investment-friendly policies like single-window clearances and land allotments to attract investors, as they seek to spur economic growth and generate more jobs.

One mega event

To be sure, the government isn’t completely backing-off from investor summits, in fact the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2019 too announced that the government will host a 'Global Investors Meet' in the country every year.

The investors meet will be using National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) as the anchor, to get all industrialists, corporate honchos, top pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds and top digital technology and venture funds to invest in India.

“Instead of each state and ministry having their own individual investor events, the government is them to make use of this mega event, as much as possible,” sources said.

This will also help in reducing the costs of holding such events.

States turning realistic

The states who were signing hundreds of MoUs worth trillions of rupees, of which only a few investments have been grounding, are becoming realistic.

“We are getting instructions from certain state governments, that they are not interested in signing MoUs anymore, if an investor is interested, they should approach us directly, so that we will take care of his requirements,” said an official of Invest India, an agency under Ministry of Commerce and Industry – the investment promotion and facilitation agency.

“There are around $200 billion worth enquiries and MoUs, but things aren’t moving at the speed that we have anticipated for obvious reasons,” the offical added.

The conversion from MoUs on paper to real investments on the ground have not been even 10-15 percent, the official said.

Many times the MoUs that were signed earlier are recycled to showcase numbers.

