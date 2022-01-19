6 things to watch out for as multiplex firms kick off results season on January 21

(Image: Reuters)

Multiplex firms began the financial year 2022 on a disappointing note with a wash-out first quarter due to the impact of the second COVID-19 wave that led to the shutting down of cinema halls once again after they had restarted in the first phase of reopening.

During the second quarter, cinemas saw some revival with theatres reopening in some states and Bollywood releasing a big venture first time in 18 months with Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom hitting theatres on August 19.

In the third quarter of FY22, analysts expect multiplexes to outperform previous quarters and generate positive cash flow on the back of a strong content lineup and reopening in major markets.

"We expect multiplexes to show a good revival in Q3, driven by gradual ramp up, increase in the average ticket price (ATP) and spend per head (SPH)," said Jatin Damania, Vice President - Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities.

1 Release rollout

Karan Taurani, analyst and senior vice-president, Elara Capital, said that with the launch of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, Hollywood venture Spider-Man No Way Home, Telugu language content Pushpa, the average occupancy has seen a sharp revival in Q3FY22 towards almost 60 percent of pandemic levels. He added that large content will drive recovery towards pre-COVID levels in the fourth quarter.

While Sooryavanshi which released in theatres on November 5 came close to touching the Rs 200-crore mark, Spider-Man No Way Home and Pushpa both crossed the double century at the box office.

Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and CEO of PVR Pictures, had noted earlier that Spiderman No Way Home saw the second busiest advance booking for a movie in the history of cinema business in the country. "Post-COVID, it is the single highest advance booking we have seen for a film and close to Rs 47.5 crore is the gross revenue in advances," he had pointed out.

2 Recovery in footfalls, spends

Comparing footfalls in the third quarter of FY22 with those in Q3 FY20, Taurani said that there has been substantial growth due to the reopening of multiplex and single screen in most of the markets, especially Maharashtra, that allowed cinema to restart from October 22 onwards at 50 percent capacity. This is expected to be the best quarter for exhibitors since the outbreak of COVID, he added.

Analysts note that average ticket price and spend per head (SPH) are growing sequentially. "Metrics like SPH and ATP have largely come back to pre-COVID levels and have also seen growth for selective content and markets," said Taurani.

Damania added, "For PVR, we expect footfalls at about 55 percent of normalized levels and ticket sales and F&B sales at about 65-70 percent of pre-Covid levels. And see a double-digit growth in ATP and SPH versus Q3 FY20."

3 Growth in revenue

According to Elara Capital note, PVR is expected to see 3x growth in revenue from operations at Rs 482 crore in Q3 FY22 versus Q2 FY22 when the multiplex operator had reported Rs 120.3 crore. INOX is expected to report Rs 268.6 crore in revenues in Q3 versus Rs 47,4 crore in Q2 FY22.

PVR and INOX were largely at the break-even point in November 2021 and in December they turned positive, Taurani said.

"I am estimating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin at 24 percent in Q3 FY22 for PVR and around 22 percent for INOX, which are way lower than pre-COVID-19 levels," said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

Kotak Securities' Damania expects PVR to report revenue of Rs 536.8 crore in Q3. He said, "December quarter numbers are important for multiplexes, as they opened in a gradual manner. PVR's business was fully operational by end of October 2021 and it picked up gradually during the course of November and December."

4 Screen additions

In the first half of FY22, PVR added around 13 new screens and INOX launched 15 new screens. By the end of FY22, while PVR is likely to add 30 more new screens, INOX has plans to launch 30-35 screens. Hence, it will be key to note the number of screens each multiplex operator added in the third quarter of the current financial year.

5 Slow ad business

Both Chepa and Taurani expect advertising revenue for cinemas to be a laggard. While Taurani said that ad revenue will be the last one to recover due to high exposure towards local advertising, Chepa expects it to be on track by the first or the second quarter of FY23.

Films including Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 that released during the third quarter saw slow business from advertising. While Sooryavanshi's ad revenue was 50 percent lower compared to the revenue of a big-budget venture in pre-COVID times, 83's ad revenue is estimated to be 45 percent lower versus pre-pandemic levels.

6 Omicron impact

Due to rising cases of COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron, which led to states imposing restrictions and night curfews from the last week of December, exhibitors said the mood shifted to caution and that dragged down collections.

Currently, theatres are shut in Delhi and in some parts of Haryana. Out of the nine states that had allowed theatres to operate at full capacity, seven of them—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh—have gone back to imposing a 50 percent capacity limit.

Taurani said that restrictions around the third wave will negatively impact recovery process which may be delayed by three to six months. But Damania added that the movie pipeline is strong with dates booked till the next 12-18 months. "That is a strong positive for the industry," he said.