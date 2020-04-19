App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the other gainers from the top-10 list, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion from their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 53,702.27 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the other gainers from the top-10 list, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion from their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

ICICI Bank's valuation jumped Rs 21,561.16 crore to Rs 2,43,350.46 crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced Rs 15,347.25 crore to Rs 6,77,980.87 crore and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed Rs 7,201.34 crore to Rs 2,74,005.37 crore.

RIL's valuation rose by Rs 3,711.77 crore to Rs 7,76,595.26 crore and that of ITC gained Rs 3,380.36 crore to reach Rs 2,31,216.87 crore.

related news

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 2,500.39 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 5,16,196.27 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged Rs 17,211.29 crore to Rs 2,26,972.43 crore.

Likewise, HDFC Bank's market capitalisation dropped Rs 7,621.77 crore to Rs 4,99,198.40 crore and that of HDFC fell by Rs 3,732.56 crore to Rs 2,91,053.28 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys dipped Rs 3,534.97 crore to Rs 2,68,018.40 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 429.10 points or 1.37 percent.

“Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #BSE #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

