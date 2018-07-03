App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Six Facebook shareholders label Mark Zuckerberg '19th century dictator'

The investors are demanding Zuckerberg relinquish his role as Chairman and allow an independent executive to be hired in his place.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Six investors from Facebook are unhappy about Mark Zuckerberg's alleged 'dictatorship' attitude. Rumours are rife that these investors are planning to topple Zuckerburg as Chairman of Facebook.

Zuckerberg at present holds the posts of Chairman and CEO of the multi-billion social media giant Facebook. He holds nearly three-quarters of class B shares of Facebook, which grants him an indisputable power over the company's decisions. Shares in Facebook are divided into two categories, with class B shares wielding 10 times the voting power of class A ones. Zuckerburg holds a complete control of voting rights in the company. Usually, the CEO of the company is accountable to the board of directors, which is headed by the chairman of the company. Since Zuckerberg holds both the position to himself, he's not answerable to anyone.

According to a report in Daily Mail, six investors from the company, who demanded to remain anonymous, have rebelled against the Facebook CEO, wanting to remove him from the chairman position, especially after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The rebels are demanding that the business tycoon should vacate his place as the chairman and allow an independent executive to be replaced at his position.

The director of corporate governance at the office of the New York comptroller, Patrick Doherty, criticised the governance of the company calling it as an anarchical rule. He said, "The idea that there should be an autocrat in charge of a gigantic public company, which has billions of dollars of shareholder money invested in it, is an anachronism. It harks back to the 19th century when you had these robber barons who were autocrats and dictators." Doherty owns more than $1 billion in Facebook stock.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 04:15 pm

