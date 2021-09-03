SII puts Indian demand for COVID-19 vaccine above exports

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, is focusing on meeting Indian requirements before turning its sights to overseas markets for its Covid-19 vaccine, people familiar with the company’s plan said.

"Once the supply-demand situation eases in India, we will think about exports," said one of the people, requesting anonymity.

A spokesperson for SII declined to comment.

SII, which manufactures the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University under the brandname Covishield, produced 150 million doses last month and is expected to maintain that level of output in September. The company produced 110-120 million doses in July.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Along with Bharat Biotech International’s indigenously developed Covaxin, it was one of the first two vaccines that received approval from the Indian drug regulator. Covishield has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to CoWIN, the online platform used to implement and monitor the vaccination drive, India has so far delivered over 665 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for domestic inoculation -- 582 million doses of Covishield, or 87 percent of the total, and about 80 million doses of Covaxin.

India now vaccinates more than 5 million people a day on average; it needs at least 2 billion doses to cover the entire population.

The prioritisation of domestic demand led to significant delays in delivering the vaccines to COVAX, placing the company at the risk of litigation for not adhering to supply contracts.

Last year, SII pledged to provide 550 million doses of Covishield to COVAX, a global initiative for the equitable distribution of jabs to people in 92 low- and middle-income countries. The company also received $300 million funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

COVAX, which was set up a year ago, shipped more than 77 million doses to 127 countries by the end of May. The initiative is led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Of the total vaccines shipped, 30 million doses were supplied by SII. India had shipped 66 million doses of vaccines overseas through donations, bilateral arrangements, and sales. The exports were halted in April as the country coped with a deadly second wave of the coronavirus disease. The restriction on exports didn't go down well with SII.

"Over 150 countries are dependent on SII for vaccines and are blaming the company for stopping the supply during a crucial period," PTI quoted Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of SII, as saying on the sidelines of an award function in August.

"These countries have paid crores (of rupees) in advance to the company," Poonawalla said, adding that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and WHO had also paid it Rs 5,000 crore. Poonawalla had offered to return the money to the Foundation and WHO, but they declined in the hope that the Indian government will lift the ban on exports soon, he said.





Monthly vaccine manufacturing capacity is expected to rise to about 360 million doses by the year-end, CARE Ratings said in a report. With Bharat Biotech expanding Covaxin production, Sputnik V Indian contractors ramping up supplies, and Zydus Cadila's expected introduction of ZyCoV-D vaccine, the supply situation is expected to ease by October, by when the government may possibly look at allowing exports.