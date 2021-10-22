MARKET NEWS

Siemens Limited acquires 26% stake in Sunsole Renewables Private Limited

With this acquisition, Siemens Limited is aiming to procure renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint for its manufacturing facility at Kalwa.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Siemens Limited | Representative image

German engineering firm Siemens Limited on October 22 said signed an agreement for 26 percent of the paidup equity share capital in Mumbai's Sunsole Renewables Private Limited.

The firm, which has decided to procure solar power for its manufacturing facility in Maharashtra's Kalwa, will acquire the stake for around Rs 16 million, which will be paid in one or more tranches, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: Siemens prepares separation of large drive business

With this acquisition, Siemens Limited is aiming to procure renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint for its Kalwa facility. Post-acquisition, Sunsole will be an associate of Siemens Limited.

The company mentioned that no promoter or group companies of Siemens Limited have any interest in the entity being acquired and no approvals were required for the acquisition.

The acquisition is proposed to be completed by September 2022 and is subject to fulfilment of conditions precedents as agreed between the two parties.

Incorporated on February 4, 2020, Sunsole has had no revenue since incorporation. It does not have any operations and corresponding turnover. The firm was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle by Cleantech India OA Pte Ltd. to undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of a solar power plant and to supply, on a captive basis, the power generated from the said solar power plant.
Tags: #Cleantech India #Siemens Limited #solar energy #solar power #Sunsole Renewables Private Limited
first published: Oct 22, 2021 03:43 pm

